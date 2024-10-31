Young Thug has pleaded guilty to count 57 of participation in illegal street gang activity, 59 of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, 60 of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, 61 of possession of a firearm during a felony, and 62 of possession of a machine gun.

He could go home today under a plea deal but did not agree to the special conditions terms. Young Thug pleaded no contest to the RICO and gang leader counts. The state disputed these but accepted by the judge. The state also wished to seize Thug’s cars and jewelry, to which Thug and his team did not agree.

This story is developing.

