Boston’s E-Los Drops First Single “Searching” Ahead of New EP Casanova

Boston artist E-Los has officially launched “Searching,” the first single from his anticipated EP, Casanova. Known for his blend of hip-hop and R&B, E-Los caught attention with performances on COMPLEX’s On The Radar and Shade 45’s The Punchline Academy, as well as a sold-out hometown show at Rockwell Theatre.

In his latest track, produced by John Legend collaborator PDUB, E-Los explores the complexities of modern dating.

“This record dissects the challenge of being paralyzed by fear; the talking stage. When you’re close enough to appreciate their presence, yet far enough to keep your true feelings at a distance. You know you’re wasting their time, but hope they’re enjoying it while it lasts as you wrestle with the uncertainty of it all.” – E-Los

Distributed by United Masters, “Searching” is now streaming on all major platforms, setting the tone for what fans can expect from Casanova.

