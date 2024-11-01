Boston’s E-Los Drops First Single “Searching” Ahead of New EP Casanova

Boston artist E-Los has officially launched “Searching,” the first single from his anticipated EP, Casanova. Known for his blend of hip-hop and R&B, E-Los caught attention with performances on COMPLEX’s On The Radar and Shade 45’s The Punchline Academy, as well as a sold-out hometown show at Rockwell Theatre.
In his latest track, produced by John Legend collaborator PDUB, E-Los explores the complexities of modern dating.
Distributed by United Masters, “Searching” is now streaming on all major platforms, setting the tone for what fans can expect from Casanova.
