Central Cee Announces Debut Album ‘Can’t Rush Greatness’

Central Cee, the UK rap powerhouse, has revealed his debut album, Can’t Rush Greatness, slated for release on January 24, 2025. Following the global success of his mixtapes Wild West and 23, and hit singles like “Doja” and “Obsessed With You,” this album marks a major milestone in Cench’s rise to stardom. The project, recorded across multiple international locations, features production from top talents, including his frequent collaborator, Dave.

In tandem with the album announcement, Central Cee debuted on COLORS, performing his latest single, “One by One.” Although this track won’t appear on Can’t Rush Greatness, it encapsulates the album’s core theme of persistence. Performing against a rose-gold backdrop—a symbol used throughout his work this year—Central Cee reflects on the dedication behind his success with lines like, “Can’t rush greatness, you gotta take your time, maintain it slowly.”

With Can’t Rush Greatness, Central Cee is set to showcase his growth as an artist, blending introspective lyricism with boundary-pushing beats to redefine the landscape of UK rap.

