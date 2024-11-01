Chief Keef Launches ‘A Lil Tour’ with Explosive San Francisco Kickoff

Photo Credit: Casimir Spaulding

Chief Keef kicked off his highly anticipated “A Lil Tour” last night at The Midway in San Francisco, thrilling fans with live renditions from Almighty So 2 and classic hits. The 29-year-old rap star, known for drawing massive crowds, was joined by 43B signee Lil Gnar and The Glo Boyz, making for an unforgettable opening night.

Produced by Live Nation, the 14-city tour marks Chief Keef’s return to nationwide touring. Upcoming stops include Los Angeles on November 2 at the Hollywood Palladium, Atlanta on November 13 at Coca-Cola Roxy, Philadelphia on November 19 at The Fillmore, and Brooklyn on November 23 at the Brooklyn Paramount.

Tickets are still available for select dates at ChiefKeef.com, with previously purchased tickets valid for rescheduled stops. Fans can expect more unforgettable nights as Chief Keef brings his iconic sound across the U.S.

