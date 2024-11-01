Freddie Gibbs Returns with Surprise Halloween Album ‘You Only Die 1nce’

Freddie Gibbs has made a powerful comeback with You Only Die 1nce, a surprise album released just before Halloween. Dropped via ESGN Records / AWAL, this marks Gibbs’ first full-length project since 2022’s $oul $old $eparately and features executive production by Gibbs, Ben “Lambo” Lambert, Norva Denton, and Pops. The album release is accompanied by a gritty new video for “On The Set,” co-directed by Gibbs, Lambert, and Harley Astorga.

You Only Die 1nce finds Gibbs in peak form, delivering intense, introspective lyrics over dark, bass-heavy beats. The album artwork, crafted by renowned comic illustrator Mike “Deadly Mike” Del Mundo, sets an eerie tone, with Gibbs confronting inner demons and exploring themes of struggle and survival. Known for his raw storytelling, Gibbs brings a blend of horror-core aesthetics and his signature dark humor to the project, continuing to build on the critical acclaim he received for his verse on Kanye West’s Vultures.

You Only Die 1nce is available now on all streaming platforms, delivering Gibbs’ unmistakable style and complex narrative prowess for fans to dive into this Halloween season.

Advertisement