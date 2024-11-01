Gang Starr Celebrates ‘One Of The Best’ Yet Anniversary with New Single “FINISHEM”

To mark the fifth anniversary of One Of The Best Yet, legendary hip-hop duo Gang Starr returns with a fresh single, “FINISHEM,” available now across all streaming platforms. Known for their lasting impact on hip-hop, DJ Premier and Guru continue to inspire fans globally, blending old-school authenticity with timeless style.

Released on November 1, 2019, Gang Starr’s first album in sixteen years was One Of The Best Yet. It received widespread acclaim and lit up billboards from Times Square to London. The project made waves on social media, spiking to the #2 spot in the U.S. album charts.

“As One Of The Best Yet was approaching the five-year anniversary mark, that milestone moved me to create a new track to match the occasion. The album is special on so many different levels; what it meant to me, Guru’s family, and the fans, it warranted something new to honor the occasion” DJ Premier affirmed. “I started going through files, looking for something that stood out and fit; and as soon as I heard Guru’s hook “now I’m about to finishem, my rep alone could diminish’em” I knew that was it and went to work crafting a beat for it. I had some unused Antman Wonder files that I decided to check out, and one of the sounds hit me emotionally from the very first note. I knew this was the one to shape the song. The fans always appreciate more Gang Starr—and this one is for them.”

“FINISHEM” keeps Gang Starr’s legacy alive, delivering classic, head-nodding beats and lyrics that remind fans of their enduring influence in hip-hop. The anniversary track promises to be a tribute to their powerful comeback and continued inspiration across generations.