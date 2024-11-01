Wait, what, huh? Drake and Future have reportedly ended their feud. You heard that correctly. After a period of deep tension that forced the hip-hop community to take sides over the cruelest of summers, there’s rumblings that two of rap’s biggest titans are no longer at odds.

Get this, on November 1, HipHopDX’s esteemed Elliott Wilson announced that the two artists seemingly reconciled in a recent private phone chat. Listen if this is what’s what, with Thugger home, this fall is about to be one of the greatest comebacks seasons ever for Hip Hop.

What’s more, Wilson shared on his show “The Bigger Picture,” the following:

“I have it on good authority that Drake and Future have at least gotten on the phone and resolved their differences,” but clarified that “Metro [Boomin] not included. There’s no trust there still with Metro, but I do believe Drake and Future are back on the same page.” No Metro, huh? Baby steps …

Quick recap in case you were under a proverbial rock over recent months …

The fallout between Drake and Future initially erupted after Future and Kendrick Lamar threw shots at Drake in their song “Like That” from the album WE DON’T TRUST YOU, produced by Metro Boomin. Tensions escalated when Future and Metro doubled down with more diss tracks, bringing A$AP Rocky and The Weeknd into the mix on their follow-up album WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU.

Now if you recall, recently Young Thug, from jail mind you, reportedly encouraged Drake and Future to reconcile in a message on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “.@Drake @1future @MetroBoomin we all bruddas. Music ain’t the same without us collabin.”

Timing is really everything when you think about it.

. @Drake @1future @MetroBoomin we all bruddas. Music aint the same without us collabin — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) October 18, 2024

We’re not sure if Drake and Future took Young Thug’s words to heart, but Metro remains distant from the truce. Rightfully so since he continued to fuel the rivalry by dropping his “BBL Drizzy” beat, sparking a contest around it, and has not publicly mentioned Drake since then, even as Drake used a sample from the beat on Sexyy Red’s “U My Everything.”

If you remember in Drake’s 1v20 diss records, he never really came for Future. He went out his way, just a bit to even say his tiff with Pluto was never really a big deal. Paraphrasing.

Wilson went on to speculate that Drake and Future’s truce may lead to new music together. We’re holding our breathe but that seems like a good direction for all of us Hip Hop heads. Wilson hinted, “WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!”

With Young Thug now out of jail, with the rest of his life in front of him, what a time to be alive indeed.