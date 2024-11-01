Jacquees Drops Sultry New Project ‘Baby Making’ via Cash Money Records

Jacquees, the multiplatinum R&B artist, returns with Baby Making, his first release in two years since 2022’s Sincerely For You. Known for his smooth and seductive style, Jacquees dives into the heart of R&B with ten intimately charged tracks embodying the album’s title. Released digitally today, the project arrives in physical form on November 15, with CDs available in stores nationwide.

“What inspired Baby Making is me actually having a baby,” says Jacquees. “This year Birdman gave me the idea and I instantly mixed my creativity into my life. This project is very special, it’s for the lovers. This is what the world needs. Love and beautiful healthy happy babies.”

Fans will have a chance to meet Jacquees at two special in-store signings. The first takes place on November 15 at Criminal Records in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, followed by an appearance at Shuga Records in Chicago, Illinois, on November 19. Both events offer fans a rare opportunity to connect with the artist as he celebrates this latest release.

Jacquees’ Baby Making reaffirms his mastery of R&B, easily capturing the genre’s sensuality and intensity.