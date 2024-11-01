Jennifer Lopez joined Vice President Kamala Harris in the closing days of her presidential campaign.

On Thursday night, Lopez took the stage with Harris in Nevada to call out comments made against Puerto Rico during a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump.

“He reminded us who he really is and how he really feels,” Lopez said. “It wasn’t just Puerto Ricans who were offended that day. It was every Latino in this country, it was humanity and anyone of any decent character.”

Lopez added, “I know what that can feel like and I wouldn’t do it to my worst enemy, or even when facing the biggest adversary I think America has internally ever had. But over Kamala Harris’ entire career, she has proven to us who she is. She has shown up for us every day, for the people. And it’s time for us to show up for her.”