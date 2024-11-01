Today, charismatic multi-platinum rapper Kodak Black drops his brand new mixtape Dieuson Octave via Vulture Love / Capitol Records. Fans got a taste of the stacked new set on Halloween day with the release of reflective lead track “Catch Fire”

Kodak’s latest project is named after the Pompano Beach, Florida, artist himself — Dieuson Octave is his birth name, and “Catch Fire” in particular feels personal. Over a slightly somber L Beats production, Kodak sets the scene: “I made a lot of money, spent most of it making a bail / Doing whatever I feel and getting away like a pit bull tryna chase his tail.” His voice is warm as he considers his grandmother, his newborn son, and what his lifestyle means to those around him.

The “Catch Fire” cover art features a surreal photo of Kodak’s actual car in flames after the gas line started leaking on the highway — an incident that took place while the rap star was filming his first Kick livestream.

