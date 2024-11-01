Lil Uzi Vert Drops Highly Anticipated ‘Eternal Atake 2’ Album

Global icon and trendsetter Lil Uzi Vert has just released Eternal Atake 2, marking a significant moment in music for the RIAA Diamond-certified artist. Known for their otherworldly creativity and game-changing sound, Uzi’s latest project promises an immersive journey, filled with the unexpected style that fans have come to love.

With over 31 billion streams, three Grammy nominations, and more than 100 Billboard Hot 100 entries, Lil Uzi Vert has made an indelible mark in the music world. Past albums like Luv Is Rage 2, Eternal Atake, Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World, and Pink Tape all received Platinum certifications, with Luv Is Rage 2 delivering the Diamond-certified hit “XO Tour Llif3.”

Releasing alongside the new album is the video for “Chill Bae,” which you can see below.

