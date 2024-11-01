PUMA and Alex Toussaint Unveil Exclusive Deviate NITRO 3 Colorway Inspired by Miami Basketball

PUMA has teamed up with Senior Peloton Instructor and brand ambassador Alex Toussaint to release an exclusive colorway of the Deviate NITRO 3, hitting stores November 15. The collaboration showcases Toussaint’s signature style, blending vibrant Miami basketball team colors with personalized design elements, making this release a standout.
Key features include Toussaint’s mantra, “Execute with Intention,” printed on the midsole, along with excerpts from his book on the insole and his AT logo subtly integrated throughout. Engineered for high performance, the Deviate NITRO 3 incorporates PUMA’s NITROFOAM technology, ensuring top energy return, and PWRPLATE for enhanced stability, making it ideal for training and racing.
The PUMA x Alex Toussaint Deviate NITRO 3 is priced at $170 and will be available on PUMA.com, the PUMA app, and at PUMA’s NYC flagship store.