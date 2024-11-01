Saweetie Heats Up the Holidays with ‘Dear Big Santa’ Holiday 2-Pack

unnamed (1)

The holiday season just got a boost as Grammy-nominated rapper and style icon Saweetie drops Dear Big Santa, a new holiday-themed 2-pack release via Warner Records. Known for her hit-making flair and signature ICY attitude, Saweetie’s latest release delivers sultry vibes and high-energy beats, adding her twist to seasonal celebrations.

In this festive duo, “I Want You This Christmas” offers a smooth slow jam, showcasing Saweetie’s melodic side—perfect for cozying up by the fire. Conversely, “Big Santa” turns up the holiday spirit with playful lyrics and a bass-driven beat, promising a fresh, hip-hop-infused take on holiday anthems.

This release caps off a massive 2024 for Saweetie with chart-topping hits like “NANi” and memorable performances, solidifying her spot as a multi-talented star.

Advertisement