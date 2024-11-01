Snoop Dogg Drops New Single “Gorgeous” with Jhené Aiko

Today, hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg has released his latest single, Gorgeous, featuring Jhené Aiko, via Death Row, Aftermath, and Interscope. Produced by Dr. Dre, Blu2th, Preach Bal4, and FredWreck, Gorgeous ushers in a fresh chapter for Snoop, as he revealed plans for his new album Missionary—his first full album collaboration with Dr. Dre since 1993’s Doggystyle.

Set for a December 13 release, Missionary will highlight the enduring synergy between Snoop and Dr. Dre. It promises a lineup of powerhouse features, including Eminem, 50 Cent, Jelly Roll, Method Man, Sting, and even the late Tom Petty.

Snoop and Dre’s reunion marks a historic moment, reigniting their iconic partnership, which has left a lasting influence on hip-hop.

Advertisement