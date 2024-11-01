On this date in 1994, Brand Nubian’s Lord Jamar and Sadat X, without the group’s founder, Grand Puba, released the New Rochelle-based crew’s second album Everything Is Everything on the Elektra imprint.

Two years after Puba got a taste of the solo artist life with his Reel To Reel LP, Dotty and Lord J along with DJ Sincere put their heads together to put out an album that was almost exclusively produced by Lord Jamar himself. There weren’t a bunch of guest appearances besides fellow 5%er Busta Rhymes on the “Nubian Jam” and DITC’s Buckwild, who produced Sadat’s solo track “Alladat”. Despite the lackluster reception and commercial success of the project, the album produced two solid singles; “Word Iz Bond” and “Hold On”, which were featured on a number of syndicated television series. The single “Lick Dem Muthaphuckas” was featured on the Menace 2 Society soundtrack.

Salute to Jamar, Dot, Sincere, Buckwild for creating this important piece Hip Hop History!

Advertisement