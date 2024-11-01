Ice Cube recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Rock The Bells Radio to promote his upcoming album Man Down. During the interview with SiriusXM’s Torae, Ice Cube elaborated on his lyric stating he was “Kendrick before Kendrick [Lamar].”

Known for making what was arguably the best diss track of all time, Ice Cube is basing his statement on a large part of Hip Hop history. When N.W.A. was one of the most popular groups in Hip Hop, Cube decided to leave the group and dropped “No Vaseline”, the song from his Death Certificate LP, which was the catalyst that caused N.W.A. to eventually be disbanded. K Dot’s “They Not Like Us” has now become THE greatest diss track, but the title didn’t leave the West Coast, even though it took over three decades for Ice Cube’s monumental track to be matched.

