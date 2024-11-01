Fans have come to expect a FLYGOD release every October, you can set your watch by it. Yet, every October Westside Gunn still manages to deliver the expected-in an unexpected way.

After the release of 11 (the art piece, before the art piece) on Halloween, Westside Gunn has now released Still Praying (the highly-anticipated follow-up to And Then You Pray For Me); which features guest appearances from the greatest sh*t-talker of all time, DJ Drama (AKA Drop Cena), Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Boldy James, Stove God Cooks, Rome Streetz and production from Conductor Williams and Daringer among others.

With DJ Drama as narrator, Still Praying is everything you want and more from a new FLYGOD drop. Still Praying sounds like fresh money and opulence, with Gunn describing wearing “thousand dollar swim trunks, can’t even swim” on “Dr. Britt Baker,” while acknowledging he has FLYGOD problems; which consist of “being fly as LaGuardia,” eating so much lobster it feels greedy, and falling asleep and waking up in the Penthouse suite of the Waldorf spooning a sawed-off shotgun. In other words, just a day in the life of the FLYGOD.

“If it ain’t Griselda it don’t mean nothing.” Still Praying brings Griselda back together in a major way. On “Free Shots” featuring Conway The Machine, DJ Drama recommends “blinking twice if you’re in danger” on what feels like a new and improved Hall & Nash track. On the album’s epic title track, Gunn reunites GXFR to spin the block for a rap stars x drug mixer, that finds Conway dropping dimes like a Brady spiral, Stove God invoking Virgil’s spirit, and Benny detailing declining a sit-down with Trump on the eve of the Presidential election.

“Some paintings are masterpieces, and this just happens to be one “Westside Gunn confidently asserts. “I wanted to show everybody not only am I the best curator; but I can also rap my ass off.”

Westside Gunn puts an exclamation point on the week, and shifts into 4th Rope mode on 11.2.24, as his now official wrestling promotion initiative makes history and takes over Chicago for the Heels Have Eyes 3 entertainment extravaganza. Heels Have Eyes merges all of Gunn’s loves (4th Rope highlights Gunn’s love of wrestling through the lens of art, fashion and music) and the third installment promises to be the best rendition yet. Which includes a Steel Praying steel cage match, Joe Hendry vs. AJ Francis, Moose vs. ZILLA FATU for the 4th Rope heavyweight championship belt which will be awarded by Westside Gunn and new 4th Rope commissioner, the legend MVP. On the musical performance side, FLYGOD has brought in iconic artists DJ Premier and Pete Rock, as well as Statik Selektah, Rome Streetz, Daringer, and other still-not-announced special guests. Heels Have Eyes 3 promises to be an unforgettable evening of entertainment.