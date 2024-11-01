During Young Thug’s earth shattering guilty plea and sentencing that sent the Atlanta icon home concluding his involvement in the YSL RICO case, Thugger publicly apologized. With that mea culpa, he took full responsibility for his actions, expressing regret to the judge and his family.

ICYMI, on October 31, after entering a non-negotiated guilty plea to charges of gang involvement, violations of Georgia’s controlled substance laws, and multiple firearm offenses, Young Thug faced the potential for decades behind bars from Judge Paige Reese Whitaker.

Here’s how he addressed the court:

“I take full responsibility for, you know, my crimes or my charges,” he said. “I want to say sorry to my family, my mom. My mom got 11 kids. I can’t say all their names, you know, my managers, my kids that’s not here. Really everybody that got something to do with this situation, I want to say sorry for just like, you know, being, having so much time investing into this, you know. I am a smart guy. I’m a good guy and I really got a good heart, you know?”

Young Thug went on to say with much sincerity:

“I find myself in a lot of stuff because I was just nice or cool, you know, and I understand that you can’t be that way when you reach a certain height because it could end bad and then and it don’t really have to have nothing to do with you, but it could end bad and it could, you know, fall on you,” he continued. “And I know the choice is yours, is up to you and I hope that you allow me to go home today and just trust in me to just do the right thing and never see you again, unless it’s, unless it’s at a, you know, bar in the future or something just out of this type of situation. I promise you I won’t ever be in this type of situation again. I’ve learned from my mistakes, you know? I come from nothing and I’ve made something and I didn’t take full advantage of it. I’m sorry.”

Now get this, as we reported the judge sentenced Young Thug to a 40-year term, with five years in prison commuted to time served, followed by 15 years of probation and a backloaded 20-year sentence. Thug’s release came after a lengthy legal process following his arrest on May 9, 2022, alongside Gunna and 26 other members of the YSL collective in a large-scale RICO case.

After nearly a year of proceedings, and the longest case in Georgia’s history, Young Thug walked free from Fulton County Jail on Thursday night. Wow.