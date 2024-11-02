In a high-energy effort to drive voter turnout in the final days before the 2024 election, legendary Georgia rapper and DJ Lil Jon has teamed up with the Harris-Walz campaign for a targeted push in the battleground state. Starting Saturday, November 2nd, Lil Jon will feature in radio ads airing across Georgia’s six major media markets, urging voters to hit the polls.

Coinciding with the radio campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Atlanta for her second rally in as many weeks, joined by Georgia-born hip-hop stars 2 Chainz and Pastor Troy for a dynamic event designed to engage voters and amplify election stakes.

The Harris-Walz campaign’s Georgia strategy hinges on local voices like Lil Jon. It aims to energize voters statewide and underscore the importance of each vote. With music and political messaging uniting, the campaign hopes to make an impact in Georgia.

With Election Day approaching, the Harris-Walz campaign has organized a series of star-studded rallies and events nationwide to rally voter turnout. Vice President Kamala Harris will lead When We Vote, We Win rallies in Atlanta, Georgia, and Charlotte, North Carolina. The Atlanta will also feature filmmaker Spike Lee, singer-songwriter Victoria Monét, and performances by Big Tigger and Monica. In Charlotte, actress Kerry Washington will join, alongside performances by Brittney Spencer, Jon Bon Jovi, Khalid, and The War And Treaty.

Governor Tim Walz will energize Las Vegas, Nevada voters with actress Eva Longoria, then head to Arizona for events in Flagstaff and Tucson. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will mobilize Pennsylvania voters at the El Pueblo Unido rally in Lancaster before a volunteer phone bank in Altoona.

Mrs. Walz will continue campaigning in Wisconsin, making stops in Wausau, Eau Claire, and Hudson to engage local volunteers.