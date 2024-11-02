Femme It Forward Announces 3rd Annual Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala Honoring Trailblazing Women in Music and Entertainment

Femme It Forward, a music and entertainment company championing female empowerment, has announced the return of its Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala. The 3rd annual event, executively produced by Miatta Johnson and Massah David of MVD Inc., is set for Friday, November 8, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Known for bringing together industry leaders, artists, and visionaries, the gala celebrates women who have made impactful strides in their respective fields.

This year’s honorees include:

(Big Femme Energy Award) – Recognized for her powerful influence on this generation’s music scene. Doechii (Visionary Award) – Celebrated for redefining creativity and shaping the future for women in music.

(Muse Award) – Honored as a living legend, inspiring generations with her timeless artistry. Chloe & Halle (My Sister’s Keeper Award) – Acknowledged for exemplifying the strength of sisterhood.

(Pen It Forward Award) – Recognized as a trailblazing songwriter behind some of music’s biggest hits. Lady London (Self-Love Award) – Celebrated for embodying self-confidence and empowerment.

In addition to these honors, the evening will feature performances from R&B talents Tanerelle, Jai’Len Josey, Amaria, and Zyah Belle, along with DJ sets by DJ Faucet. The legendary MC Lyte will lend her voice as the ceremony’s narrator.

“We are beyond excited to bring the Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala back for a third year,” said Heather Lowery, CEO and Founder of Femme It Forward. “This celebration isn’t just about recognition. It’s about planting seeds for a legacy that will last long after us. Every year, we honor the trailblazing women who continue to shift culture and open doors, while also lifting up the emerging creatives following in their footsteps. We celebrate, support, and champion women at every stage of their journey because giving women their flowers isn’t just a moment – it’s a movement.”

Femme It Forward’s Next Gem Femme Mentorship Program will also be recognized, highlighting its dedication to advancing career paths for young women of color. With support from major industry players like YouTube, Netflix, Google, and Amazon, this event embodies a mission of inclusivity and elevation for women in entertainment.

The Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala underscores Femme It Forward’s commitment to fostering talent and acknowledging women’s achievements, uniting icons and innovators in a powerful celebration of progress and creativity in the industry.