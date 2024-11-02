Flau’jae Announces Deluxe Edition of ‘Best of Both Worlds’ Set for Nov. 15

Rising hip-hop star and NCAA women’s basketball champion Flau’jae is set to drop the deluxe edition of her debut project, Best of Both Worlds, on November 15. The expanded release includes four new tracks, spotlighting her sharp lyricism and versatile style, further securing her spot in hip-hop.

Flau’jae’s original project, which arrived in June, featured high-profile collaborations with Lil Wayne, NLE Choppa, and 2rare, paying homage to her father’s legacy while establishing her unique voice. Flau’jae has released “Big Bag,” an anthem of confidence and success to accompany the deluxe announcement. In it, she celebrates her achievements, touching on luxury, ambition, and independence. This new single follows her viral freestyle over Tommy Richman’s “Million Dollar Baby,” highlighting her infectious flow and lyrical power.

Recently, Flau’jae made waves at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards, delivering an unforgettable campus performance of “Legendary Flows” and “Came Out A Beast” with Lil Wayne, after being honored as BET’s Amplified Artist of the Month in October.

In addition to her music success, the Georgia native recently shined on the basketball court, scoring a 30-point double-double in an exhibition game against Xavier. She closed out her year on a high note across both careers.