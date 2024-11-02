Future and Travis Scott Unveil Official Remix of “SOUTH OF FRANCE”

Diamond-certified hip-hop icons Future and Travis Scott have officially released the much-anticipated remix of “SOUTH OF FRANCE,” a standout track from Future’s latest album, MIXTAPE PLUTO. This collaboration reunites the long-time friends and musical powerhouses, showcasing their dynamic synergy and significant impact on hip-hop culture.

The buzz around the remix has been growing since Scott teased the track on social media prior to the release of MIXTAPE PLUTO earlier this fall. The original version of “SOUTH OF FRANCE” appeared on Future’s 11th number-one album on the Billboard 200 chart, solidifying his place in music history. Notably, Future achieved a rare milestone by releasing three number-one albums within six months—WE DON’T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU were his previous releases, marking a historic moment as he becomes the first solo artist to achieve this feat, following The Beatles’ accomplishment in the 1960s.

All 17 tracks on MIXTAPE PLUTO debuted on the Billboard Hot 100, further establishing Future as the first hip-hop artist to accomplish such a feat without any featured artists. The collaboration with Scott promises to elevate the already impactful track to new heights.

Advertisement