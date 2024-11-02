Netflix has announced the upcoming release of Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…, a comedy special premiering globally on December 10. The event, directed by Hamish Hamilton, marks Foxx’s return to stand-up, delivering his signature humor and storytelling.

The special is executive produced by Jamie Foxx, alongside Datari Turner, Marcus King, James Longman, Raj Kapoor, Hamish Hamilton, and Katy Mullan. Foxx’s own Foxxhole Productions and Done + Dusted handle production. Fans worldwide can expect an evening of laughter as Foxx shares hilarious insights and moments from his illustrious career and life.