UMA Hoops and LaMelo Ball are excited to announce the launch of his latest lifestyle sneaker, the LaFrancé Gifted. This new addition to the LaFrancé collection embodies Ball’s natural talent and distinctive style, showcasing an all-orange colorway perfect for the Fall sneaker rotation.

With its bold design and exaggerated elements, the LaFrancé Gifted reflects Melo’s unique aesthetic, ensuring wearers make a statement wherever they go. The sneaker will drop on Friday, November 8th, and will be available for purchase at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, and the PUMA NYC Flagship store, as well as at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs in a full-size run, retailing for $110.

