Sexyy Red Casts Her Vote, Endorses Kamala Harris for President

November 2, 2024
Shawn Grant

With Election Day nearing and early voting ending, rapper Sexyy Red hit the polls and shared her support for Kamala Harris as President. Posting on social media, Sexyy celebrated her vote, emphasizing her stance on body positivity and choice, saying, “It’s my body, my choice.”


Sexyy Red joins a growing list of influential pop culture voices rallying behind Harris, including Beyoncé, Flo Milli, and Megan Thee Stallion. As early voting wraps up, her message encourages fans to make their voices heard.