Slim Thug has let his allegiance be known in the divisive drama between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez, clearly siding with Megan and calling Lanez and other men who hurt women “lame” amongst other insults.

Slim took to Instagram Live on Friday and shared his thoughts on the matter in a minute and a half long video in which he clearly expressed support for his fellow Houston artist.

In the video, which can be seen on @livebitez on X, Slim sits in his car and speaks to the camera while rolling an unknown substance.

He says:

“You n***as oughta be ashamed of ya’ll self for hating on Thee Stallion. I wanted to give her a big a** hug after I watched that,” Slim said in the clip below. Man, she been through a lot. Lost her daddy, lost her mama, best friend…a n***a she slept with shot at her. And the court….ah man….boy a n***a she slept with shot at her. What n***a….I don’t give a damn, all you Tory Lanez fans…it don’t ever make sense to pull a gun on a b***h period. I don’t give a f*** what you need***as say- you pull a gun out on a girl, you are lame and that’s just life, so if you believe he should be free over that weak a** sh**, you’s a lame. Let me be clear with you, I ride with the hottie, I got her back. Big Slim ready to give her a big hug and support her for the rest of whenever. But yeah, all you men out there hating on a woman, you n***as is weird and deserved to be slapped. Real life you n***as is hella weird, but you n***as act like women so I ain’t surprised y’all…talking about a woman.”

He pauses to continue rolling before reiterating “weird a** n***as” and calling them “gossip queens,” stating “there’s a lot of gossip queens out there.”

Slim appeared in Megan’s “Bigger in Texas” video alongside other Houston artists Paul Wall, Scarface, and other Houston artists as well as legendary jeweler Johnny Dang, who reportedly made Megan the custom gri