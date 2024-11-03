A 21-year-old soldier has been charged with the murder of Sergeant Sarah Roque, whose body was tragically discovered in a dumpster on Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri last week. Roque, a 23-year-old mine detection dog handler, was reported missing on October 21 when she failed to appear for morning formation. A base-wide search was quickly initiated, and her body was found later that same day near her barracks.

Special Agent John McCabe, overseeing the Army Criminal Investigation Division for the Midwest, announced an arrest in the case within three days of the discovery. However, the name of the suspect was not released to the media until October 31. The accused, Specialist Wooster Rancy of the 5th Engineer Battalion, has been charged with murder and is currently being held in pretrial confinement as he awaits an evidentiary hearing.

Rancy, a 21-year-old from North Miami, Florida, enlisted as a combat engineer in 2022, according to Stripes.com. His military career had placed him at Fort Leonard Wood, where he became a member of the 5th Engineer Battalion.

The loss of Sergeant Roque has sent shockwaves through the military community. Roque was born in Lubbock, Texas, and grew up in Ligonier, Indiana. She enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2020, starting her service as a combat engineer and later serving as a bridge crewmember and boat operator in the 5th Engineer Battalion. From October 2020 to August 2022, Roque deployed to Poland with the 74th Multirole Bridge Company, showcasing her dedication and courage.

In 2022, Roque reenlisted and began working as a mine detection dog handler, a position that demonstrated her passion for specialized military work. She was partnered with Zorro, her loyal detection dog, and the two formed a critical team in the unit’s operations.

Her obituary highlights her remarkable career and the dedication she brought to every assignment. The investigation into her tragic death is ongoing, with authorities committed to bringing justice for Roque and her family.

Prayers to her loved ones.