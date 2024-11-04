15 Quintessential Hit Records Produced by Quincy Jones

Quincy Jones is resting in power, and his unmatched legacy will live on with us forever. Let’s take a look at 15 quintessential songs Jones produced. He was a legend within the musical community, and even this partial discography is second to none. What’s impressive is that some of these iconic records you may not have known he produced are what made Jones so great. His imprint was everywhere, especially when creating the King of Pop. Let’s get to it …

15. I’ll Be Good to You

Artist: Brothers Johnson

Album: Look Out For #1

Label: A&M

Certification: Gold

Release date: June 12, 1976

Weeks at No. 1: One on Billboard’s R&B chart

Weeks on Charts: 17

14. Dirty Diana

Artist: Michael Jackson

Album: Bad

Label: Epic

Certification: N/A (RIAA)

Release Date: April 18, 1988

Weeks at No. 1: One

Weeks on Charts: 14

13. The Way You Make Me Feel

Artist: Michael Jackson

Album: Bad

Year: 1988

Label: Epic

Certification: N/A (RIAA)

Release Date: November 9, 1987

Weeks at No. 1: One

Weeks on Charts: 18

12. Bad

Artist: Michael Jackson

Album: Bad

Label: Epic

Certification: Platinum

Release Date: Aug. 28, 1987

Weeks at No. 1: Two

Weeks on Charts: 14

11. You Don’t Own Me

Artist: Lesley Gore

Album: Lesley Gore Sings of Mixed-Up Hearts

Label: Mercury

Certification: N/A (RIAA)

Release Date: January 1964

Weeks at No. 1: None. It peaked at No. 2

Weeks on Charts: 13

10. I Just Can’t Stop Loving You

Artist: Michael Jackson, Siedah Garrett

Album: Bad

Label: Epic

Certification: N/A (RIAA)

Release Date: July 20, 1987

Weeks at No. 1: One

Weeks on Charts: 14

9. Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough

Artist: Michael Jackson

Album: Off the Wall

Label: Epic

Certification: Platinum (RIAA)

Release Date: July 28, 1979

Weeks at No. 1: One

Weeks on Charts: 21

Grammy Recognition: Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male

8. Man in the Mirror

Artist: Michael Jackson

Album: Bad

Label: Epic

Certification: N/A (RIAA)

Release Date: Jan. 9, 1988

Weeks at No. 1: Two

Weeks on Charts: 17

7. The Girl Is Mine

Artist: Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney

Album: Thriller

Label: Epic

Certification: Gold

Release Date: Oct. 18, 1982

Weeks at No. 1: None. It peaked at No. 2

Weeks on Charts: 18

6. Baby, Come to Me

Artist: Patti Austin with James Ingram

Album: Every Home Should Have One

Year: 1983

Label: Qwest

Certification: Gold (RIAA)

Release Date: Early 1982

Weeks at No. 1: Three (adult contemporary chart)

Weeks on Charts: 23

5. It’s My Party

Artist: Lesley Gore

Album:I’ll Cry If I Want To

Label: Mercury

Certification: N/A (RIAA)

Release Date: April 1963

Weeks at No. 1: Two

Weeks on Charts: 13

4. We Are the World

Artist: USA for Africa

Album: We Are the World

Label: Columbia

Certification: 4x Platinum (RIAA)

Release Date: March 7, 1985

Weeks at No. 1: Four

Weeks on Charts: 18

Grammy Recognition: Song of the Year

3. Beat It

Artist: Michael Jackson

Album: Thriller

Label: Epic

Certification: Platinum

Release Date: Feb. 14, 1983

Weeks at No. 1: Three

Weeks on Charts: 25

Grammy Recognition: Best Rock Vocal Performance, Male; Record of the Year

2. Rock With You

Artist: Michael Jackson

Album: Off the Wall

Label: Epic

Certification: Platinum

Release Date: Nov. 3, 1979

Weeks at No. 1: Four

Weeks on Charts: 24

1. Billie Jean

Artist: Michael Jackson

Album: Thriller

Label: Epic

Certification: Platinum

Release Date: Jan. 2, 1983

Weeks at No. 1: Seven

Weeks on Charts: 22

Grammy Recognition: Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male; Best R&B Song