15 Quintessential Hit Records Produced by Quincy Jones

Quincy Jones is resting in power, and his unmatched legacy will live on with us forever. Let’s take a look at 15 quintessential songs Jones produced. He was a legend within the musical community, and even this partial discography is second to none. What’s impressive is that some of these iconic records you may not have known he produced are what made Jones so great. His imprint was everywhere, especially when creating the King of Pop. Let’s get to it …
15. I’ll Be Good to You
Artist: Brothers Johnson
Album: Look Out For #1
Label: A&M
Certification: Gold
Release date: June 12, 1976
Weeks at No. 1: One on Billboard’s R&B chart
Weeks on Charts: 17
14. Dirty Diana
Artist: Michael Jackson
Album: Bad
Label: Epic
Certification: N/A (RIAA)
Release Date: April 18, 1988
Weeks at No. 1: One
Weeks on Charts: 14
13. The Way You Make Me Feel
Artist: Michael Jackson
Album: Bad
Year: 1988
Label: Epic
Certification: N/A (RIAA)
Release Date: November 9, 1987
Weeks at No. 1: One
Weeks on Charts: 18
12. Bad
Artist: Michael Jackson
Album: Bad
Label: Epic
Certification: Platinum
Release Date: Aug. 28, 1987
Weeks at No. 1: Two
Weeks on Charts: 14
11. You Don’t Own Me
Artist: Lesley Gore
Album: Lesley Gore Sings of Mixed-Up Hearts
Label: Mercury
Certification: N/A (RIAA)
Release Date: January 1964
Weeks at No. 1: None. It peaked at No. 2
Weeks on Charts: 13
10. I Just Can’t Stop Loving You
Artist: Michael Jackson, Siedah Garrett
Album: Bad
Label: Epic
Certification: N/A (RIAA)
Release Date: July 20, 1987
Weeks at No. 1: One
Weeks on Charts: 14
9. Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough
Artist: Michael Jackson
Album: Off the Wall
Label: Epic
Certification: Platinum (RIAA)
Release Date: July 28, 1979
Weeks at No. 1: One
Weeks on Charts: 21
Grammy Recognition: Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male
8. Man in the Mirror
Artist: Michael Jackson
Album: Bad
Label: Epic
Certification: N/A (RIAA)
Release Date: Jan. 9, 1988
Weeks at No. 1: Two
Weeks on Charts: 17
7. The Girl Is Mine
Artist: Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney
Album: Thriller
Label: Epic
Certification: Gold
Release Date: Oct. 18, 1982
Weeks at No. 1: None. It peaked at No. 2
Weeks on Charts: 18
6. Baby, Come to Me
Artist: Patti Austin with James Ingram
Album: Every Home Should Have One
Year: 1983
Label: Qwest
Certification: Gold (RIAA)
Release Date: Early 1982
Weeks at No. 1: Three (adult contemporary chart)
Weeks on Charts: 23
5. It’s My Party
Artist: Lesley Gore
Album:I’ll Cry If I Want To
Label: Mercury
Certification: N/A (RIAA)
Release Date: April 1963
Weeks at No. 1: Two
Weeks on Charts: 13
4. We Are the World
Artist: USA for Africa
Album: We Are the World
Label: Columbia
Certification: 4x Platinum (RIAA)
Release Date: March 7, 1985
Weeks at No. 1: Four
Weeks on Charts: 18
Grammy Recognition: Song of the Year
3. Beat It
Artist: Michael Jackson
Album: Thriller
Label: Epic
Certification: Platinum
Release Date: Feb. 14, 1983
Weeks at No. 1: Three
Weeks on Charts: 25
Grammy Recognition: Best Rock Vocal Performance, Male; Record of the Year
2. Rock With You
Artist: Michael Jackson
Album: Off the Wall
Label: Epic
Certification: Platinum
Release Date: Nov. 3, 1979
Weeks at No. 1: Four
Weeks on Charts: 24
1. Billie Jean
Artist: Michael Jackson
Album: Thriller
Label: Epic
Certification: Platinum
Release Date: Jan. 2, 1983
Weeks at No. 1: Seven
Weeks on Charts: 22
Grammy Recognition: Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male; Best R&B Song