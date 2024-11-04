50 Cent Believes J. Cole’s Apology to Kendrick Hurt His Standing in Best Emcee Debate

50 Cent shared that J. Cole’s decision to apologize for his Kendrick Lamar diss track “hurt” Cole’s competitiveness and potential legacy as a top emcee. In an interview with Hot97, 50 initially discussed the longstanding rivalry between Drake and Kendrick. He called the feud “good for the culture,” acknowledging that Drake initially seemed to have the upper hand before Kendrick’s strong comeback shifted momentum in his favor, ultimately allowing Kendrick to claim the win.

The conversation soon shifted to J. Cole, and 50 Cent took the opportunity to express his disappointment. “So what about J. Cole?” he asked, sparking laughter in the room. He continued, “I’m just saying, the culture, the culture, the competitive nature of [the culture]…how?” Ebro Darden and Peter Rosenberg then noted that while they understood Cole’s reasons for apologizing at Dreamville Fest, they were surprised when he dropped his new track “Port Antonio,” in which Cole suggested he could have won the battle but chose not to risk losing his friendship with Kendrick.

Reflecting on Cole’s apology, 50 expressed his disappointment, explaining, “You just said that ‘Feelings were valid,’ guys, you just said ‘Feelings were valid,’ that’s why when [Cole] stopped, he said ‘He could have lost a brother, but he would have lost the battle.’ Now, I was looking for J. Cole, like, I’m like, ‘Oh let me see what he gon’ do. And then when [he apologized] I was like, ‘Why did he do that?’ I wanted to call him and tell him, ‘Nooooooooo.’”

When Rosenberg asked if Cole’s apology impacted his standing on the list of top emcees, 50 didn’t hold back, responding, “Yes.” He then imagined Cole’s claim on “Port Antonio” that he could have won might prompt Kendrick to respond with another diss, questioning Cole’s motives. In 50’s view, this could reignite the rivalry, causing trouble for Cole: “Boy, you in trouble,” he joked in response to his hypothetical scenario.