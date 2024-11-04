Akademiks Says Drake and Future Have Not Squashed Their Beef

Drake and Future’s reconciliation has not happened. Last week, Elliott Wilson claimed the two Hip-Hop titans got together on the phone to squash their issues. In a follow-up, Akademiks says it did not happen.

“Big shoutout to my man Elliott Wilson, but with all due respect, I’ve spoken to extremely credible sources on both sides, and Drake and Future has not been on the phone,” Ak said. “So, not too sure who gave Elliott Wilson the authority to say this, but from what I hear that is not true, that is 100% cap. Now, I’m not gonna say Elliott Wilson is contorting or misrepresenting.”

But could it happen? Young Thug hopes it does. Before he got out of jail, he issued a statement on X. Now that he is free, maybe getting together could be next.

