‘Cross’ Amazon Prime Premiere Brings the Detective Drama to Life

On October 29, fans and industry insiders gathered at NYA WEST in Hollywood for the highly anticipated premiere of Cross, Amazon Prime’s latest adaptation of James Patterson’s iconic Alex Cross series. Creator and writer Ben Watkins opened the event with heartfelt remarks that set the tone for the evening.

Watkins commended his cast, crew, and production partners—Amazon MGM, CBS, and Skydance—for their dedication and collaboration in bringing this series to life.

Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross – Photo Credit: Prime Video

Aldis Hodge, who portrays Alex Cross with charisma and depth, praised Watkins as “the greatest leader he’s ever worked with” and described Cross as his “greatest body of work to date.”

Advertisement

Amazon MGM Studios

Following these powerful words, attendees were treated to an exclusive screening of the first two episodes, offering a thrilling glimpse into Hodge’s portrayal of the iconic detective.

At the post-screening reception, guests were treated to a pop-up by Washington, D.C.’s famed Ben’s Chili Bowl, with owners Virginia and Vida Ali flying in to share their signature flavors with guests. Attendees could also step into a themed interrogation room for photos, capturing the series’ tense atmosphere. A specialty drink menu tied to the show’s themes featured options like the New Hero, Classic Gin Rickey, and the Deceiver.

With Hodge’s compelling performance and Watkins’s masterful storytelling, Cross promises to deliver suspense and grit that honor Patterson’s legacy.

The series premieres on Prime Video on November 14. See the official trailer below.