Ella Mai Unveils Surprise EP ‘3’ On Her Birthday

As a birthday surprise for her fans, Grammy Award-winning R&B singer and songwriter Ella Mai releases her new EP, 3, available on all streaming platforms. Following her critically acclaimed 2022 album, Heart On My Sleeve, the three-track project introduces a fresh chapter for Mai, reinforcing her signature soulful sound and bringing listeners on a journey of love, connection, and self-awareness.

As she turns 30 this year, the significance of the number 3 mirrors her personal growth and evolution, aligning beautifully with the themes of maturity and discovery reflected in her music. The number 3, often referred to as the number of joy, is linked to communication and happiness, perfectly aligning with the uplifting spirit of this release. “Hearts On Deck” is a flirtatious anthem celebrating confidence and playfulness as Mai asserts her power and poise while allowing vulnerability to draw her love interest closer. “One of These” is an upbeat and playful track showcasing the thrill of finding an unexpected love that meets all her desires, capturing the irresistible pull of deep connection. “Little Things” is a warm and reflective piece that celebrates love in its simplest forms, showcasing Mai’s appreciation for small acts of devotion and how these “little things” build meaningful relationships.

“3” Tracklist:

