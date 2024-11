Lil WeezyAna Fest 2024 served as the setting for the official Hot Boys reunion. The reunion brought together Lil Wayne, B.G., Turk, and Juvenile for the first time in 15 years.

The Hot Boys performed “Neighborhood Superstar,” “I Need A Hot Girl,” and “Bling Bling” on stage.

The Hot Boys reunite at Lilweezyana Fest! 🤯🤯🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sRCDwJho3G — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) November 3, 2024