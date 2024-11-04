Joel Embiid Reportedly Shoved Reporter for Mentioning His Family in Critical Article

Joel Embiid has yet to play for the Philadelphia 76ers this season, but he did get into a physical altercation with a reporter.

According to ESPN, Embiid shoved Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes after he wrote about Embiid’s son and late brother in a column. Embiid named his son Arthur after his brother. Hayes mentioned the two while questioning Embiid’s professionalism and absences from the team.

As Hayes entered the locker room after a 124-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Embiid confronted him. “The next time you bring up my dead brother and my son again, you are going to see what I’m going to do to you and I’m going to have to … live with the consequences,” Embiid said.

Hayes offered an apology but Embiid rejected it. The words continued with Embiid eventually pushing Hayes.

“We take the situation very seriously and are investigating, and have already spoken to the NBA,” Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said in a statement.