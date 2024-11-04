Judge Greg Mathis has successfully reconciled with his wife, Linda Mathis, after she filed for divorce this past summer. The couple’s renewed connection was evident in a recent interview with TMZ, where their affectionate gestures—including Mathis planting a kiss on Linda’s cheek—affirmed that their romantic reunion is “definitely in full swing.”

Reflecting on the journey that led to their reconciliation, Mathis shared, “I think what happens sometimes in life, God has to break you down and lift you up and put you on another mission.” The renowned TV judge, celebrated for his advocacy work with at-risk youth, revealed that he now feels inspired to take on a new purpose: “As a street kid, went to jail, came out. I was on a mission to help street kids. And I have. For 25 years. Now, I’m on a mission to help Black love.” Demonstrating his commitment, Mathis added humorously, “And that’s not for television. We kiss all the time, y’all.”

When asked if he was “out of the doghouse,” Mathis left the answer to Linda, saying, “That’s for her to say, but I think so. But I’m not going to be arrogant enough and cocky enough to speak for her.” Linda’s own words hinted at the strength of their renewed bond: “We’re standing here right now together,” she noted, as Mathis concluded, “It speaks for itself.” This marked a significant change from August, when Mathis openly expressed regret for not prioritizing Linda and vowed to do everything in his power to win her back.

Their reconciliation isn’t the only joyful occasion for the Mathis family. Their son, Greg Mathis Jr., 35, recently celebrated his wedding to longtime partner Elliott Cooper in a stunning ceremony in Cabo San Lucas on October 21. The event featured a heartfelt detail: both fathers—Judge Mathis and Sergeant Calvin Cooper—officiated the proceedings.

Greg Jr. and Elliott, who began their relationship in 2016, are now envisioning a bright future together. The newlyweds are considering expanding their family and hosting a grand celebration in Los Angeles. “We’re talking more about kids as far as the next big chapter,” Elliott shared, “and then just continuing to really grow together.”