Vice President Kamala Harris appeared surprisedly on Saturday Night Live this weekend as a “mirror image” alongside her impersonator, Maya Rudolph, in the show’s final pre-election episode. The skit, which aimed at recent political headlines, opened with Rudolph’s Harris contemplating the unique challenges of being a Black, South Asian woman running for president, wishing she could talk to someone who understood. Harris then appeared, drawing cheers as she sat across from Rudolph, responding, “You and me both, sister.”

The two exchanged witty banter, with Harris poking fun at recent events, including Donald Trump’s rally appearance in a sanitation vest. Harris encouraged Rudolph’s character, saying, “You got this,” and quipped that she had the unique ability to “open doors”—a nod to recent gaffes and Trump’s symbolic struggle with the garbage truck door.

“You can do something your opponent cannot do. You can open doors."



pic.twitter.com/dq3tGcKA4Z — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 3, 2024

The segment ended with playful rhymes on “Kamala,” including lines like “Kamala, take my palm-ala,” and “stop the chaos and end the drama-la.” Their humorous back-and-forth culminated in the iconic line, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!”

