LL COOL J, The Weeknd, Queen Latifah, Jennifer Hudson & Dozens More Celebrate the Life of Quincy Jones

Following the early Monday morning (Nov. 4) news of the death of Quincy Jones, numerous tributes have poured in across social media.

Hip-Hop legend LL COOL J wrote: “You were a father and example at a time when I truly needed a father and example. Mentor. Role model. King.”

Actor Colman Domingo recalled connecting over Uptown Theater in Philadelphia:

He asked, where are you from? Philly I replied, his eyes twinkled and he talked about the Uptown Theater. I was so thrilled to meet Mr. American Music himself. I literally kneeled because he was a King. Thank you Mr. Quincy Jones for giving us all the sound. pic.twitter.com/6RSZIK79sx — Colman Domingo (@colmandomingo) November 4, 2024

Isaac Hayes III:

First I wanna give my condolences to the Jones family for the loss of their father, their patriarch Quincy Jones.



In this moment I want to say that even though Quincy has left this earth he leaves a legacy and a lesson for all of us.



That legacy and lesson is LIVING.



Did… pic.twitter.com/K2PL1mMg6F — Isaac Hayes III (@IsaacHayes3) November 4, 2024

The Weeknd:

The Reason ❤️ Thank you for everything Mr. Quincy Jones. pic.twitter.com/wS1pVFFLHG — Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) November 4, 2024

Morgan Freeman:

Today, we say goodbye to the legendary Quincy Jones—a musical giant whose genius reshaped our world and left an enduring legacy. Rest well, Quincy. #legend pic.twitter.com/boVx2ZsIUh — Morgan Freeman (@morgan_freeman) November 4, 2024

Ice T:

I woke up today to the Terrible news that we lost Quincy Jones.. Genius is a discription loosely used but Rarely deserved. Point blank, Quincy was the MAN. I won my 1st Grammy with Quincy and I live with his Wisdom daily. My condolences go out to his family who I had the honor of… https://t.co/avABvXz0tj pic.twitter.com/nL9UbN1MGc — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 4, 2024

Nile Rodgers:

Ledisi:

🥲 #quincyjones 2018 The last time in person. Tributing you with @gregoryportermusic and @greg_phillinganes_live ✨Thank you for the many lessons and a lifetime of music.✨Rest Well Master Teacher.✨🙏🏾



“Everything Must Change….Music Makes Me Cry.” pic.twitter.com/FX9yizKrlZ — ledisi (@ledisi) November 4, 2024

Jennifer Hudson:

There will never be another Quincy Jones ! That man lived and breathed music, and his genius was unmatched. The world won’t be the same without you, Quincy. Love always, your Chicago baby, Jhud ! pic.twitter.com/CyaIn7FIcx — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) November 4, 2024

Juicy J:

R.I.P. Quincy Jones we love you & we are gonna miss you thank you for your inspiration 🙏🏿🎺🎻🎸🪘🎷🥁🎹🎤 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) November 4, 2024

Wyclef Jean:

R.I.P to my mentor #QuincyJones, you’re the reason I became a composer at 16… Long live the musical king — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) November 4, 2024

Sheryl Lee Ralph:

Rest in Peace and Perfect Pitch Quincy Jones! What a life well lived. pic.twitter.com/nkSlixPL3D — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) November 4, 2024

Queen Latifah:

Where would music be if Diana Ross didn’t advocate for Michael Jackson to be in The Wiz with her. Quincy Jones & Michael met on set where Michael asked him to produce his adult solo album. We got 9x platinum Off The Wall, 34x platinum Thriller, & 14x platinum Bad from this union. pic.twitter.com/jCCKkusCAX — Queer Latifah 🥂 (@TheAfrocentricI) November 4, 2024

Quincy Jones has passed away at the age of 91. According to his publicist, Arnold Robinson, the music and entertainment icon died Sunday night at his Bel-Air home surrounded by his family.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” a statement from the family said. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

Jones infused his genius into jazz, pop, film, and television, leaving an indelible mark on modern music and culture. Born in Chicago on March 14, 1933, Quincy Delight Jones Jr. rose from modest beginnings to become one of the most prolific and respected producers, composers, and arrangers in music history. As a young man, Jones attended the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston but left early to pursue his dreams. He began his career as a jazz trumpeter, working with legends like Dizzy Gillespie, before transitioning into arranging and conducting, which would become his true calling.

Jones was instrumental in crafting the sounds of numerous artists and producing some of the most influential albums of the 20th century. His work with Michael Jackson remains legendary, especially their collaborations on Off the Wall (1979), Thriller (1982), and Bad (1987), albums that redefined pop music and made Jackson a global superstar. Thriller became the best-selling album of all time, solidifying Jones’ reputation as a producer with an unparalleled ear for hits.

Beyond his work in pop, Jones was an accomplished film and television composer, scoring notable films such as The Color Purple (1985) and In the Heat of the Night (1967) and the TV series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. His groundbreaking arrangements and compositions earned him 28 Grammy Awards from 80 nominations, making him one of the most decorated artists in Grammy history.

Jones was also a pioneering advocate for social change, using his platform to support civil rights and champion diversity in the entertainment industry. His influence transcended music; he was a mentor, a cultural ambassador, and a visionary who brought together artists from all walks of life. In 1993, he was awarded the Grammy Legend Award, a fitting tribute to his status as one of the most transformative figures in music.

Rest in peace to Quincy Jones.