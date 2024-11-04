Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

Master P Announces NOLA Walk of Fame, Lil Wayne to be First Inducted

November 4, 2024
Shawn Grant

Lil Wayne received his flowers on stage at Lil Weezyana Fest. During the massive show, Wayne received the mayor’s key to the city of New Orleans before being honored by Master P.


“You made history my brother, what we about to for you next, February 6 on Canal Street we going to start the NOLA walk of fame and you the first one,” Master P said.

Master P also announced that February 6 and 7 would be Lil Wayne’s day in the city. You can see the moment above.

