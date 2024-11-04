Master P Announces NOLA Walk of Fame, Lil Wayne to be First Inducted

Master P speaks as Lil Wayne is honored with his own day and ‘key to the city’ by the Mayor of New Orleans at #LilWeezyanaFest pic.twitter.com/AQYGqDltcI https://t.co/jUNapdaD1P — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) November 3, 2024

Lil Wayne received his flowers on stage at Lil Weezyana Fest. During the massive show, Wayne received the mayor’s key to the city of New Orleans before being honored by Master P.

“You made history my brother, what we about to for you next, February 6 on Canal Street we going to start the NOLA walk of fame and you the first one,” Master P said.

Master P also announced that February 6 and 7 would be Lil Wayne’s day in the city. You can see the moment above.

Advertisement