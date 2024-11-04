Quincy Jones, Entertainment Icon, Passes Away at Age 91

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Quincy Jones has passed away at the age of 91. According to his publicist, Arnold Robinson, the music and entertainment icon died Sunday night at his Bel-Air home surrounded by his family.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” a statement from the family said. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

Jones infused his genius into jazz, pop, film, and television, leaving an indelible mark on modern music and culture. Born in Chicago on March 14, 1933, Quincy Delight Jones Jr. rose from modest beginnings to become one of the most prolific and respected producers, composers, and arrangers in music history. As a young man, Jones attended the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston but left early to pursue his dreams. He began his career as a jazz trumpeter, working with legends like Dizzy Gillespie, before transitioning into arranging and conducting, which would become his true calling.

Jones was instrumental in crafting the sounds of numerous artists and producing some of the most influential albums of the 20th century. His work with Michael Jackson remains legendary, especially their collaborations on Off the Wall (1979), Thriller (1982), and Bad (1987), albums that redefined pop music and made Jackson a global superstar. Thriller became the best-selling album of all time, solidifying Jones’ reputation as a producer with an unparalleled ear for hits.

Beyond his work in pop, Jones was an accomplished film and television composer, scoring notable films such as The Color Purple (1985) and In the Heat of the Night (1967) and the TV series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. His groundbreaking arrangements and compositions earned him 28 Grammy Awards from 80 nominations, making him one of the most decorated artists in Grammy history.

Jones was also a pioneering advocate for social change, using his platform to support civil rights and champion diversity in the entertainment industry. His influence transcended music; he was a mentor, a cultural ambassador, and a visionary who brought together artists from all walks of life. In 1993, he was awarded the Grammy Legend Award, a fitting tribute to his status as one of the most transformative figures in music.

Rest in peace to Quincy Jones.