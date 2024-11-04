If you can imagine, since joining the Lakers, LeBron James has become a dedicated Los Angeles Rams supporter, frequently showing up at SoFi Stadium to cheer them on. Was he ever a Cleveland Browns fan? We’ll have to go back to the archives on that one, but we’ll take the world wide web’s word for it.

James tuned in last week to see the Rams’ prime-time win over the Vikings, and he was watching again this Sunday as they pulled off an overtime victory against the Seahawks.

Get this: after witnessing Matthew Stafford’s game-winning touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson in OT, LeBron couldn’t hold back his excitement, so he shouted at the Rams’ star quarterback on social media.

Then James praised Stafford as “a beast” and admired the Rams’ impressive road victory in Seattle. He posted his support on X, formerly known as Twitter.