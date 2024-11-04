In a commanding display, Detroit quarterback Jared Goff completed 18 of 22 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown, achieving a passer rating of 109.3, as the Lions triumphed over the Green Bay Packers 24-14. Goff’s stellar performance was complemented by wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who caught a touchdown pass, and safety Kerby Joseph, who made a game-changing interception return for a touchdown.

Goff’s recent play has been nothing short of extraordinary. With an 82.8 completion percentage (106 of 128) over his last six games, he surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning’s previous record of 78.3% (137 of 175) set in 2008 for the highest completion percentage in a six-game span within a season in NFL history. This remarkable accuracy underscores Goff’s effectiveness as a quarterback, allowing the Lions to sustain drives and capitalize on scoring opportunities.

Additionally, Goff boasts a passer rating of 140.1 in his last six games, breaking the record previously held by Brock Purdy, who achieved a 138.1 rating in 2023 with the San Francisco 49ers. Goff’s ability to perform at such a high level showcases his skill and positions him among the elite quarterbacks in the league.

Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to establish himself as a top-tier receiver, now totaling 363 receptions for 4,052 yards and 27 touchdowns in his career. He became just the fourth player in NFL history to record at least 350 receptions, 4,000 receiving yards, and 25 touchdown receptions within his first four seasons, joining the ranks of notable talents like Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Thomas.

On the defensive side, safety Kerby Joseph’s interception return for a touchdown highlighted his impact this season. He is now one of only six players since 2000 to record an interception in six of his team’s first eight games, alongside names like Trevon Diggs and Xavier McKinney.

As the Lions continue to build momentum this season, Goff’s leadership and the contributions of St. Brown and Joseph will be critical in their pursuit of success in the NFC North. With this victory, Detroit solidifies its position as a formidable contender, showcasing a potent blend of offensive efficiency and defensive prowess.