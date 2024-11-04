SOURCE SPORTS: Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry Lead Ravens’ Dominant Win Over Broncos

In a commanding performance, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 16 of 19 passes for 280 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, achieving a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in the team’s 41-10 victory over the Denver Broncos. This marks Jackson’s fourth career game with a 158.3 passer rating (minimum 15 attempts), surpassing legends like Peyton Manning, Kurt Warner, Tom Brady, and Ben Roethlisberger, who each had three such games, making him the all-time leader in this category.

Additionally, Jackson is now the third player in NFL history to record seven career games with a passer rating of 150 or higher, joining Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger, both with eight games. This season, Jackson has thrown for 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions, becoming the fifth player ever to achieve at least 20 touchdown passes with two or fewer interceptions in the first nine games of a season. He joins an elite group that includes Tom Brady (2016), Drew Brees (2018), Patrick Mahomes (2020), and Russell Wilson (2019).

With a remarkable 120.7 passer rating this season, Jackson is also one of only five players to have at least 20 touchdown passes and a passer rating of 120 or higher through their first nine games, alongside Brady, Brees, Peyton Manning, and Aaron Rodgers.

Advertisement

On the ground, Ravens running back Derrick Henry was equally impressive, rushing for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Henry reached a significant career milestone with 101 rushing touchdowns, becoming just the fifth player in NFL history to achieve at least 100 rushing touchdowns in his first nine seasons. He now joins Hall of Famers LaDainian Tomlinson, Emmitt Smith, Jim Brown, and Shaun Alexander in this exclusive club.

Henry has scored 11 rushing touchdowns this season, making him the fourth player to record at least 10 rushing touchdowns in seven different seasons. He joins legends Tomlinson, Smith, and Adrian Peterson. Furthermore, Henry has become the third player in NFL history to score 10 rushing touchdowns in seven consecutive seasons, alongside Tomlinson and Peterson.

Henry’s performance also included a notable achievement of 26 career games with at least two rushing touchdowns, surpassing Marcus Allen, Shaun Alexander, and Priest Holmes. He is now tied with Emmitt Smith for the third-most games in history with at least 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns, with only Jim Brown and LaDainian Tomlinson ahead of him.

With Jackson and Henry leading the charge, the Ravens showcased their offensive prowess in a win that highlighted their playoff aspirations as the season progresses.