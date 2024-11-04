Supreme McGriff’s Son Says 50 Cent Owes His Legacy to His Father, Preme

Some things never change. Hood politics for starters. Kenneth McGriff Jr., son of the notorious drug lord Supreme McGriff, recently called out 50 Cent, demanding royalties for his family. The out-of-left-field comments came after 50 Cent appeared on the Ebro in the Morning on October 31, where he remarked, “This kid thinks I’m the hot cause of Preme. Nobody know who that is outside the five boroughs.”

Get this: in response, McGriff Jr. posted the interview clip on Instagram, adding his video reply. “How can you say Preme is not the reason for your success?” he asked.

He went on to argue that 50’s rise was tied to his near-fatal shooting in 2000, a story that captivated the public. “You were the underdog, but you was scared of them. You was scared of Jimmy [Henchman], you was scared of my pops, you was scared of Lil Kim’s baby father,” McGriff Jr. claimed.

The younger McGriff Jr. continued, “You were talking about nobody knowing Preme outside the five boroughs, but when I go different states, I get the red carpet.” He suggested that figures like McGriff and Jimmy Henchman were “a major part of your story, bro. They helped catapult you to the next thing cause your songs is trash… You really mad cause Preme wouldn’t mess with you.”

In his social caption, McGriff Jr. wrote, “I can’t even tag this clown because he blocked me. But if Eminem and Dre didn’t sign you, absolutely nobody would care about anything you did. The name of your album is called Get Rich or Die Tryin’ [laughing emoji].”

He blocked me, he said. You read that right.

He added, “You need to thank Preme, Murder Inc., and Jimmy Henchman for making your storyline. You owe us 30 percent of all royalties… Ebro didn’t even ask him anything about Preme; that man lives rent-free [in your head].”

If you don’t know, McGriff Sr., who is widely suspected of having ordered the 2000 attack on 50 Cent over the song “Ghetto Quran,” was later sentenced to life in prison. The FBI also theorized that McGriff was involved in the murder of Jam Master Jay, who had supported 50 Cent after the shooting.

What ya’ll think? Does he have a point?