Troy Carter Jr. Took The Stairs To Build 432 MEDIA; A Future Proof Record Label

In an industry where many try to take shortcuts, Troy Carter Jr. chose a different path. He took the stairs, slowly building his career step by step, drawing from a wide array of experiences that would eventually shape the foundation of his groundbreaking company, 432 MEDIA. A hybrid company combining the music business and content creator management, 432 MEDIA is the culmination of a decade of diverse work that started on the streets of Philadelphia and ascended to the heights of the global music and entertainment industries.

The Philadelphia Roots

Carter’s journey began in his hometown of Philadelphia, where he developed his first taste for the music business while studying at Temple University. On campus, Carter made his mark as a concert promoter, booking up-and-coming artists like Wes Walker and Mir Fontane. He didn’t just learn how to throw parties—he mastered the art of building a buzz.

Advertisement

“Philly taught me the importance of hustle and community,” Carter reflects. “If you can get people to show up for an event in this city, you can get them to show up anywhere.”

Philadelphia wasn’t just a backdrop; it was a proving ground. Carter’s hands-on experience in promoting local concerts and parties gave him a practical education in event coordination, marketing, and talent scouting. His reputation grew, and so did his ambition.

From Philly to SB Projects: Mentorship Under Scooter Braun

Carter’s first major break came when he landed an internship at SB Projects, working under the legendary music executive Scooter Braun. At SB Projects, Carter witnessed firsthand the power of long-term vision and talent development. Braun, known for his role in Justin Bieber’s meteoric rise, taught Carter the importance of patience, strategy, and precision in the music industry.

“Working with Scooter was like learning from a chess master,” Carter says. “He never made a move without thinking three steps ahead. It was a real education in what it takes to build global stars.”

While most internships might have been a stepping stone, this one was more like a launchpad. Carter soaked up every lesson and applied those insights to his next chapter, eventually earning a job at Human Re Sources, one of the most innovative independent music companies in the business.

Leading at Human Re Sources: Managing Talent and Culture

At Human Re Sources, Carter took on the role of General Manager, working under the guidance of CEO J Erving. Here, he managed a roster of artists that spanned different genres and backgrounds, from the soulful R&B of Brent Faiyaz to the viral rap hits of YBN Nahmir. He also helped shape the careers of Pink $weats, Lancey Foux, Bri Steves, and others.

“Managing talent at Human Re Sources was a crash course in understanding not just music, but people,” says Carter. “Each artist & team is different. Each one has their own narrative, their own struggles, their own vision. It was my job to make sure the business served that.”

While Carter was helping to mold the careers of tomorrow’s stars, he was also beginning to take notice of another rising trend: the power of content creators.

The FaZe Clan Era: Gaming and Music Collide

It was during his time at Human Re Sources that Carter was introduced to FaZe Clan, a content collective that was redefining the meaning of cultural influence. FaZe Clan wasn’t just about gaming—they were trendsetters, cultural architects that could move the needle across entertainment, fashion, and music. Carter, recognizing their potential, quickly formed a syndicate, including his father Troy Carter Sr., to invest in FaZe Clan’s Series A funding round. That investment would ultimately lead to FaZe Clan’s IPO.

“FaZe Clan opened my eyes to what was possible when you blend worlds like gaming and music,” Carter explains. “It wasn’t just about playing video games—it was about how these creators were shifting the culture. And I knew that I had to be a part of that.”

During his time working with FaZe, Carter was instrumental in securing a music distribution deal for FaZe Blaze with Create Music Group. It was also during this time that Carter took on the role of executive producer for The Lab, a unique series blending gaming and music culture, which was acquired by Bleacher Report Gaming.

“The Lab was one of those projects that solidified for me the confidence to execute my own vision. I knew the importance of content creators in shaping the future of music entertainment. & producing a concept acquired by B/R Gaming & nationally televised was the ultimate validation. There is no better feeling than when you bet on your own vision, and the world is hype on it.” Carter says.

432 MEDIA: A Hybrid Company for Hybrid Creators

All of these experiences—the concert promoting, the artist management, the partnership with FaZe Clan—would lead Carter to a singular vision: 432 MEDIA. Combining his passion for music, talent development, and digital content, 432 MEDIA is the result of years spent learning the inner workings of both the music and entertainment industries.

“At every stage of my career, I picked up something that influenced what 432 MEDIA is today,” says Carter. “I didn’t want to just create another record label. I wanted to build something that could thrive in the digital age, that wasn’t tied to just one industry. Something that reflects my own passions and experiences”

432 MEDIA is truly a hybrid company, offering both record label services and content creator management. The company’s music catalog already boasts over 250 million streams, with releases from artists like OT7 Quanny, Lucki, and Colette Lush. 432 MEDIA also recently partnered with Black Mayo, the super producer behind viral hits like “Jus Know” and the platinum record “Valentino.”

But it’s not just about music. Carter’s company also manages a roster of content creators, including YouTube and Twitch stars like Raud and Avery B. This dual focus allows 432 MEDIA to tap into revenue streams from streaming platforms, content collaborations, and even live events through its partnership with Box Boys—a concert promotion company in which 432 MEDIA holds a minority stake.

“We’re building an ecosystem,” Carter explains. “We have our artists, our creators, and we even own a part of the live concert business through Box Boys. It’s a model that lets us participate in every part of the culture we’re helping to shape.”

The Journey Continues

Looking back on his career, Carter is proud of how far he’s come—but he’s not slowing down. If anything, he’s just getting started.

“I didnt have a choice. Taking the stairs taught me patience and gave me perspective,” Carter says. “Everything I’ve done—from promoting concerts in Philly to working with FaZe Clan—has led me to this point. 432 MEDIA is a reflection of all those experiences, and I’m excited to see where we take it next.”

In an era of fast success and quick exits, Troy Carter Jr. stands as a testament to the power of the long game. By taking the stairs, Carter has built a company that is not just future-proof, but built to last. 432 MEDIA is more than a record label—it’s a glimpse into the future of music, content, and culture.

– – – – – –

CONNECT

TROY CARTER JR. | 432 MEDIA | BOX BOYS