Tyler, the Creator’s ‘CHROMAKOPIA’ Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Tyler, the Creator has scored his third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 as his latest release, CHROMAKOPIA, lands at the top of the chart dated Nov. 9. The album launched with 299,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. during its first four days, marking the artist’s biggest debut week yet and the sixth-largest debut of 2024.

Released on an unusual Monday (Oct. 28) following its Oct. 17 announcement, CHROMAKOPIA achieved Tyler’s strongest streaming and sales weeks to date. Its success would have made it No. 1 based solely on streaming or sales alone. With 157,000 SEA units and 212.55 million on-demand streams, it tops the Top Streaming Albums chart, while 142,000 album sales earned it the No. 1 spot on the Top Album Sales chart.

CHROMAKOPIA includes an 11-song standard edition and two expanded 14-song versions with features from artists like Sexyy Red, Lil Wayne, Doechii, and Santigold. Vinyl sales also reached 66,000, marking Tyler’s best vinyl week and the third-largest vinyl debut for a rap album since tracking began in 1991.

Tyler’s latest release cements his influence in music. It follows his previous No. 1 albums, Call Me If You Get Lost (2021) and Igor (2019), bringing his total to seven top-ten-charting albums.