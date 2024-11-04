WATCH: Lil Wayne Says Super Bowl Performance was ‘Ripped Away’ From Him

Lil Wayne hit the stage at Lil Weezyana Fest but had another stage on his mind. During his set, Lil Wayne claimed the Super Bowl was “ripped” from him.

On stage, Wayne said, “It was ripped away from me, but this moment right here, they can’t take that.” Wayne then performed Mr. Carter, his collaboration with JAY-Z. Read into that what you will.

You can see the moment below.

