Young Thug’s Father Preferred Rapper Denied Deal and Fought the Charges

Young Thug is a free man, but his father, Jeffrey Williams Sr., wishes he stayed inside and fought the charges instead of taking a plea deal.

Speaking on 11Alive, Williams Sr. revealed he was “startled” by the decision to take the non-negotiated guilty plea.

“Well, I was kinda startled behind it,” Williams Sr. said. “Let’s keep fighting, you know, let’s make them continue to embarrass themselves, but at the same token, I never tried to interfere with his decisions and I support him.”

Young Thug pleaded guilty to many but not all charges against him in the sprawling RICO trial, the longest in Georgia’s criminal justice system.

Essentially, Thug pleaded nolo contendere, or no contest, to conspiracy to violate the RICO Act and to a leadership charge of criminal participation in criminal gang activity. Sheesh. But look, he’s taking responsibility, and the state has agreed.

As for the release conditions, Thugger must adhere to stay out of the system; it pretty much goes like this: