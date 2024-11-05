Additional Guilty Plea Conditions For Young Thug Revealed

Young Thug is a free man, and his life is presumably back on track. He will have to stay clean as a whistle to remain out of the law’s crosshairs, and his release requirements are no joke.

As part of his plea deal, the Young thug who was born Jeffery Williams has to leave the metro Atlanta area. It’s like he’s gone from the ATL.

Get this: he must stay away for the first 10 years of his probation. Some exceptions allow him to return for the folliwng:

Advertisement

Weddings, funerals, graduations or serious illness of family members.

What’s most certainly a good thing for the community is that Young Thug must do (4) annual live anti-gang, anti-gun violence presentations at metro Atlanta schools or community organizations that work with children. You can’t be mad at that, right?

“I want you to try to be more of the solution and less of the problem,” Judge Whitaker said.