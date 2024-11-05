As the world of R&B music continues to evolve, one artist stands out as the genre’s star, already making an indelible mark on the global stage. Ella Gilbert, an Australian R&B sensation, has captivated listeners worldwide with her soulful voice, heartfelt songwriting, and her ability to create music that resonates across borders. With her viral success on TikTok and her chart-topping presence on US iTunes R&B charts, Ella is poised for even greater heights.

Ella’s talent recently caught the attention of renowned artist Jeremih, who gave her a public shoutout on his Spotify. With heaps of fans across social media platforms, Ella has proven herself not just as a global talent, but as a force to be reckoned with in the R&B scene.

Her upcoming EP, with no set release date as of yet, is being heralded as her biggest artistic statement to date. This highly anticipated project is expected to solidify her position in the R&B world, showcasing her ability to blend contemporary sounds with a classic R&B feel. The EP will feature a range of tracks that reflect her journey as an artist, her exploration of personal themes, and her distinctive genre-blending style.

With her new EP on the horizon, Ella Gilbert is set to leave an indelible mark on the international music scene. Her fresh take on R&B, combined with her growing global recognition, makes her one of the most exciting artists to watch in 2024 and beyond.

You can listen to her music and follow her on social media here:

https://open.spotify.com/track/0phDUp5gxVx9lHjdW7RBzy?si=2986e512c6a04259



https://www.instagram.com/ellagilbertmusic/



https://open.spotify.com/artist/4TL6olllWTntZbNvdRFsmA?si=AQkjFjZqTkWgLw8w74nNxQ