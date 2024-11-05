Last week, several reports confirmed that Boot Camp Clik co-founder Buckshot Shorty was the victim of a vicious attack in his home borough of Brooklyn, resulting in the “Who Got The Props” rapper being hospitalized with serious injuries.

Today, the Boot Camp Clik put out a collective statement via social media with an update on Buck’s condition as well as a notice to have all videos of the unprovoked assault to be taken down.

There are still no suspects nor a motive for this attack. The assault occurred in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, where Buckshot, whose real name is Kenyatta Blake, is known to reside.

Buckshot Shorty’s acclaim comes with over three decades of history in Hip Hop since the launch of Black Moon’s 1993 debut album Enta Da Stage. This album spawned the career of several legendary notables in the culture including Smif N’ Wessun and Heltah Skeltah, one of whose members is the late Sean Price.